You are here

Home > Technology

Nexon shares hit record high after strong start for Nintendo karting rival

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 4:10 PM

file7au4qz66iaoxzu0zksw.jpg
Nexon Co Ltd's shares hit a record high on Tuesday following the strong start for a mobile version of its hit karting franchise.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nexon Co Ltd's shares hit a record high on Tuesday following the strong start for a mobile version of its hit karting franchise.

Fast-paced racer KartRider Rush+ was downloaded more than 10 million times in its first two weeks and met with positive reviews, which drew contrast with the early lack of a multi-player option that hobbled Nintendo Co Ltd's Mario Kart Tour.

Shares in Tokyo-listed Nexon, founded by South Korea billionaire Jungju Kim who retains the largest stake, were up 1.6 per cent at the midday break on Tuesday, extending this year's rise to 63 per cent.

The gains come as Nexon last month reported an 80 per cent jump in first-quarter revenue in Korea with titles like long-running online roleplaying game MapleStory benefiting from consumers staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the virus is boosting gaming demand, for Nexon that result was offset by a fall in revenue in its other largest market China, which it attributed to the shutdown of PC cafes.

SEE ALSO

Some Japanese whiskies aren't from Japan. Some aren't even whiskey.

The release of a mobile version of its hit title Dungeon&Fighter being made with China's top gaming company Tencent Holdings Ltd has been pushed back to the summer.

Nexon, a pioneer of the in-game purchases that have become a major earner for cross-platform hits like Fortnite from Epic Games, has more than 380 million registered users for KartRider on the PC.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Sony, Google, Airbnb are postponing events due to US protests

Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in

Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout

Biotech-heavy 'Nasdaq of Japan' is Asia's best-performing index

Mukesh Ambani sets high bar for Jio

Apple reopening flagship Tokyo stores as Japan eases restriction

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 04:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern offers 1,000 vacancies for agents, over 300 for trainees and interns

GREAT Eastern Holdings is offering vacancies, traineeships and internships to give job seekers, graduates and...

Jun 2, 2020 04:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

China buys US soybeans after halt to US purchases ordered: sources

[CHICAGO] State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of US soybeans on Monday, even as sources in China...

Jun 2, 2020 03:58 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares hit 14-week high on global recovery hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped over 1 per cent to a 14-week high on Tuesday on global economic recovery hopes...

Jun 2, 2020 03:50 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks advance at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets opened higher Tuesday on easing coronavirus lockdowns, with Frankfurt playing...

Jun 2, 2020 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

French economy will contract 11% in 2020, more hard days ahead: minister

[PARIS] The French economy is set to contract 11 per cent this year due to the coronavirus crisis and more hard days...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.