Nielsen launches consumer neuroscience lab in Singapore

Nielsen CEO Mitch Barns, along with Wen Xu, Director of Lifestyle at EDB, and Pat Dodd, President of Global Markets Group at Nielsen.

NIELSEN, a global measurement and data analytics company, announced on Thursday the launch of a consumer neurosciences lab here, in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

The state-of-the-art Neuro Lab will enable clients to optimize the effectiveness of advertising (video, print and digital) spend, packaging, in-store elements among others, said Nielsen. It will offer a complete suite of consumer neuroscience tools at a global scale, tailored to each client's specific needs, said the firm.

EEG (Electroencephalography), facial coding and eye tracking tools will be employed in the lab to capture emotion, attention, memory activation responses by the consumer. Complementing these solutions, will be a self-reporting tool for clients to capture the voice of the individual.

Holistically, this comprehensive suite of solutions will paint an unprecedented picture of the consumer, by deciphering both conscious and nonconscious responses, said Nielsen.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"As the prime gateway to Southeast Asia, Singapore is a natural choice of selection for innovation owing to its world-class talent pool, steady flow of investments and innovation-led economy," said Johan Vrancken, managing director of Nielsen Singapore.

Ms Thien Kwee Eng, EDB assistant managing director, said: "The growing sophistication of Nielsen's market research and digital capabilities in Singapore is aligned with our focus on developing competencies in Asian-focused consumer insights and innovation. The set-up of the Neuro Lab is a strong vote of confidence in our local talent and we are confident that it will contribute to the ability of companies here to understand and succeed across diverse Asian markets."

In earlier collaborations, EDB supported Nielsen Singapore in the development of the Asia Innovation Center and the Asia-Pacific hub of the Innovation Lab in Singapore to build, develop and innovate digital ideas, prototypes and solutions, for organizations within Asia.