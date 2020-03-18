You are here

Home > Technology

Nintendo online gaming network back after major outage

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 12:12 PM

AB_nintendo_180320.jpg
Gamers breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the end of a network outage that affected Nintendo's online games, with internet-based systems under increasing pressure from people staying home over coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Gamers breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the end of a network outage that affected Nintendo's online games, with internet-based systems under increasing pressure from people staying home over coronavirus.

"The issue with our network services has now been fixed. Thank you for your patience!" tweeted Nintendo on its European Twitter account, with similar messages posted on its other accounts.

The hours-long outage affected its online games but also its e-shop, which was offline for a shorter period.

Nintendo has not specified the reason for either outage, which came after other online game systems including Microsoft's Xbox Live dealt with problems related to increased demand.

The outage affected people using the popular Nintendo Switch console as well as its 3DS and Wii U models.

SEE ALSO

Nintendo says no new Switch in 2020

Nintendo's original Switch console, a hybrid that can be used for handheld play or hooked up to a screen at home, has become a huge global seller.

It is entering its fourth year. Last September, Nintendo also launched a scaled-back, cheaper version of the console, called Switch Lite, which is a strictly handheld device. Its sales have also been solid.

Online there was despair at the outage, which comes as people around the world find themselves confined to their homes to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Only a few days into the coronavirus self-isolation and Nintendo servers are already down... oh dear god," tweeted one frustrated user.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 11:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday asked his cabinet ministers to calculate the impact of...

Mar 18, 2020 11:56 AM
Life & Culture

How long will coronavirus live on surfaces or in the air around you?

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus can live for three days on some surfaces, like plastic and steel, new research suggests....

Mar 18, 2020 11:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS recommends accumulating S-Reits following sell-off

DBS Group Research said in a report on Wednesday it recommends accumulating certain Singapore real estate investment...

Mar 18, 2020 11:49 AM
Real Estate

Owners of US malls seek relief from government during coronavirus crisis

[NEW YORK] A trade group representing mall owners is urging the Trump administration to provide relief to retailers...

Mar 18, 2020 11:42 AM
Garage

Fast-growing Chinese TikTok rival Likee eyes US market

[SHANGHAI] TikTok operator ByteDance Inc is unusual among China's Internet giants for the popularity it has enjoyed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.