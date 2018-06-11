You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
Key electronics segment faces cyclical slump but will get boost from new and emerging tech, say experts
Singapore
AS ELECTRONICS growth tapers from its recent highs, some analysts see a need to cushion Singapore's economy against the global semiconductor cycle's ups and downs.
The analysts are not suggesting the high-value chips industry is going to disappear. On the contrary,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg