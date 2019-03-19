You are here

Home > Technology

Nvidia partners SoftBank, LG to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan, South Korea

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 7:52 AM

BP_NVIDIA_190319_12.jpg
Nvidia makes graphics chips for PCs and laptops that help video games look more realistic.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Monday it has partnered SoftBank Group Corp and LG Uplus Corp to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan and South Korea later this year.

Nvidia makes graphics chips for PCs and laptops that help video games look more realistic. Now the company is putting those same chips inside servers in data centres so that gamers who do not have an Nvidia chip in their computer can stream games from the data centre.

Nvidia said at a conference in San Jose, California, that it has created a "pod" of its graphics cards that can support up to 10,000 gamers streaming games at once.

The company said SoftBank and LG Uplus would use the cards for services to let customers stream games over 5G networks, the next generation of wireless data networks.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Huawei leads Asian domination of UN patent applications in 2018

StarHub's metadata to be used by cybersecurity subsidiary

NZ firms mull pulling ads from social media after mass shooting

EY's startup incubator opens for applications

EY's startup incubator programme open for applications

Chinese TechCrunch rival 36Kr planning overseas IPO: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

BT_20190319_VINODX19_3727647.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening