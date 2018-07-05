NZ Court of Appeal rules Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom can be extradited to US

[WELLINGTON] The New Zealand Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that internet entrepreneur and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom could be extradited to the United States to face racketeering and criminal copyright charges.

The court's written decision rejected Dotcom's appeal and upheld a lower court ruling in 2017 that the extradition could take place.

US authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than US$500 million and generated more than US$175 million by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material.

Dotcom's lawyer said that his client would appeal the decision in the country's highest judiciary body, the Supreme Court.

REUTERS