You are here

Home > Technology

NZ firms mull pulling ads from social media after mass shooting

Businesses are questioning association with platforms unable or unwilling to take responsibility for their content
Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190319_KELNZMEDIA19_3727401.jpg
Fifty people were killed and dozens wounded in the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch last Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

Sydney

SOME New Zealand companies are weighing whether to advertise on social media, as two industry groups urged them not to in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Christchurch that was livestreamed on Facebook and redistributed on other platforms.

Fifty people were killed and dozens wounded in the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch last Friday. Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with murder on Saturday.

State-owned Lotto NZ said that it had already pulled advertising from social media "as the tone didn't feel right in the aftermath of these events". "Like the rest of the country, Lotto NZ is shocked and saddened by the tragic events that occurred in Christchurch on Friday," Lotto NZ spokeswoman Kirsten Robinson said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ASB Bank, one of the country's biggest banks and a unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is in talks on whether to pull its ads from social media, a spokesman said.

The Association of New Zealand Advertisers and the Commercial Communications Council asked all advertisers on Monday to consider where they place their ads, and challenged Facebook and other platform owners to take steps to moderate hate content.

"Businesses are already asking if they wish to be associated with social media platforms unable or unwilling to take responsibility for content on those sites," the two groups said in a joint statement.

"The events in Christchurch raise the question, if the site owners can target consumers with advertising in microseconds, why can't the same technology be applied to prevent this kind of content being streamed live?"

Media representatives from Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment.

Facebook said on Saturday that it removed 1.5 million videos globally of the attack in the first 24 hours after the attack, and is removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content.

Both Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Youtube said that they are also using automated tools to identify violent content and remove them.

New Zealand's biggest telecommunications company, Spark NZ Ltd, worked with a number of broadband providers late on Friday to cut off access to dozens of websites that were redistributing the video of the killings, to stop it spreading.

"This is a pretty extreme step. We've never done this before," said Spark spokesman Andrew Pirie. He declined to name websites that had been blocked, saying that the list was evolving.

Spark did not bar access to Facebook as many customers were depending on it to contact friends and family after the massacre, Mr Pirie said. The company is not considering pulling advertising from any social media, he said. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

BT_20190319_VINODX19_3727647.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening