Oracle confirms it is part of proposal for TikTok
[BENGALURU] Oracle Corp confirmed on Monday that it was part of a proposal made by TikTok-parent ByteDance to the US government to become a technology partner for the Chinese firm.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from Oracle over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app TikTok a US-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.
REUTERS
