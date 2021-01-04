You are here

Home > Technology

Pinduoduo worker's death renews scrutiny of 996 work culture

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 2:45 PM

file7d623skqmhdwwjel75g.jpg
The recent death of a Pinduoduo employee renewed criticism of the long hours commonly practiced at China's tech companies, which are already under scrutiny by regulators for anti-competitive business practices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The recent death of a Pinduoduo employee renewed criticism of the long hours commonly practiced at China's tech companies, which are already under scrutiny by regulators for anti-competitive business practices.

The e-commerce company confirmed on Monday that an employee died after working past midnight last week, without providing additional details. That sparked a social media backlash against the company and the relentless working schedules expected of its employees, with a hashtag about the incident drawing more than 150 million views on the Twitter-like Sina Weibo service.

The so-called 996 office schedule - 9am to 9pm, six days a week, plus overtime - has spurred criticism in previous years following complaints from tech workers and earlier deaths. Still, tech billionaires from Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma to JD.com Inc chief Richard Liu have endorsed the practice as necessary for survival in an intensely competitive industry and the key to accumulating personal wealth.

The online criticism adds to the challenges for China's largest tech companies, which spent the past year fending off efforts by the Trump administration to curb their growth while navigating heightened regulatory scrutiny at home.

Beijing in November unveiled regulations designed to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, sparking a selloff in the previously high-flying tech sector.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Despite the year-end selloff in Alibaba and its peers, Pinduoduo has emerged relatively unscathed with its stock rising to a record on Dec 30. Shares of the firm, which spans a US$218 billion e-commerce empire and is aggressively seeking to further bolster growth by expanding into the red-hot sector of online groceries, ended the year up nearly 370 per cent.

That helped elevate founder Colin Huang to the position of China's second-richest man, overtaking fellow Internet entrepreneurs like Alibaba's Mr Ma and Tencent Holdings Chairman Pony Ma, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 02:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Hedge funds bet on recovery in 2021

[TORONTO] Some global hedge fund investors are going into 2021 optimistic about a speedy snap-back from the economic...

Jan 4, 2021 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks start year in red as capital braces for state of emergency

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended lower on Monday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he is considering a state of...

Jan 4, 2021 02:23 PM
Consumer

Higher food costs stalk Britons as the new year brings Brexit

[LONDON] The supermarket sticker shock threatened by a no-deal Brexit has been averted, but British shoppers still...

Jan 4, 2021 02:14 PM
Consumer

Japan's Kirin to invest US$30m in maker of Indian craft beer Bira

[NEW DELHI] Japan's beer maker Kirin Holdings will invest US$30 million in New Delhi-based B9 Beverages, the...

Jan 4, 2021 02:08 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing vaccinates thousands in Covid-19 jab drive

[BEIJING] Thousands of people were lining up in Beijing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine as China races to innoculate...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

10 stocks to watch in 2021

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for