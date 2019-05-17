You are here

Home > Technology

Pinterest forecasts 2019 revenue in line with estimates, shares fall

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 6:30 AM

lwx_Pinterest_170519_16.jpg
Pinterest forecast full-year revenue mostly in line with analysts' estimates even after reporting a 54 per cent jump in sales in its first quarterly earnings since going public, as the online scrapbook company added more users globally.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Pinterest forecast full-year revenue mostly in line with analysts' estimates even after reporting a 54 per cent jump in sales in its first quarterly earnings since going public, as the online scrapbook company added more users globally.

Shares of the company fell 19 per cent in extended trading. They had risen 62 per cent since Pinterest's initial public offering last month.

The company expects full-year revenue between US$1.055 billion and US$1.08 billion, the mid point of which is slightly above analysts' estimate of US$1.06 billion.

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said the Pinterest's full-year sales outlook was a disappointment, especially given the high expectations reflected in the run up in shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company, which calls its users "pinners", added 291 million monthly active users globally in the quarter, above estimates of 289.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Average revenue per user rose 26 per cent to 73 US cents, the company said.

Net loss narrowed to US$41.4 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$52.7 million a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company lost 32 US cents per share, above estimates of 11 US cents.

Total revenue rose about 54 per cent to US$201.9 million, beating estimates of US$200.6 million.

REUTERS

Technology

Third fatal Tesla Autopilot crash renews questions about system

Huawei ban clouds US-China trade talks, tech sector

DBS partners LittleLives to digitise payments

White House asks people to report 'political bias'  by social media

China blocks all language editions of Wikipedia

Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico  seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

May 17, 2019
Garage

A*Star: Nothing came out of MOU signed with Marvelstone Group last year

BT_20190517_MANOJ_3784669.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

TWG shareholder Wellness Group to be wound up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening