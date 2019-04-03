Prioritisation Matrix launched to help companies transform

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hannover, Germany
COMPANIES unsure of how to embark on their Industry 4.0 transformations now have a clearer guide in the form of a Prioritisation Matrix planning tool developed by the Economic Development Board and its knowledge partners.
Launched
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg