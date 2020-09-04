You are here

Home > Technology

Qualcomm ramps up 5G smartphone, laptop bets

Chipsets to power 5G phones costing US$125-US$250; work from home drives demand for connected laptops
Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200904_LLQUALCOMM4_4227015.jpg
Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, says 5G networks are being built far faster than previously expected.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Berlin

QUALCOMM Inc is ramping up its effort to put 5G mobile phones within reach of billions of people and backing new connected laptops aimed at the growing number of people working at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US chipmaker launched on Thursday a 5G-ready version of its Snapdragon 4 chips that will run on cheaper phones, priced at US$125-US$250, that will hit markets in the first quarter of next year.

"It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users," Qualcomm's president Cristiano Amon said in an opening video address to the IFA consumer technology fair in Berlin.

The three-day event, which attracted 240,000 visitors last year, is closed to the public this year due to the pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Qualcomm ramps up 5G smartphone and laptop bets

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Instead, it is being held as a "hybrid" event featuring a mix of online and in-person events for the trade and media.

Mr Amon also announced a 5G platform to support "always on, always connected" laptops that are increasingly in demand among people working at home who need fast, secure connections to log in to company networks or join video conference calls.

"We may be closer to escape velocity because of what happened," he told Reuters in an interview, predicting the growth in connected PCs would outlast the pandemic as consumers demand features to match those on the best smartphones.

Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, says 5G networks - which enable ultra-fast downloads and run connected devices and factories - are being built far faster than previously expected.

Eighty mobile operators have deployed 5G, Mr Amon said, forecasting that 750 million 5G smartphones would ship in 2022 and that 5G connections would top one billion a year later - two years faster than was the case with 4G.

At last year's IFA, Qualcomm made a splash by launching 5G chipsets for mid-priced phones. The Snapdragon 4 product completes its 5G range, targeting a potential audience of over 3.5 billion people.

Smartphone makers Motorola, Oppo and Xiaomi have signed up to make 5G phones with Snapdragon 4.

Qualcomm is also partnering Taiwan's Acer to market 5G-enabled PCs running on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform, featuring multi-day battery life, enterprise-level security and high-end cameras and audio. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Cyberattacks seen pushing up risk premiums for US stocks

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

Goldman-backed startup Optimizely to be bought by Episerver

Australia says cyber attacks rise, cites 4,500 hacking attempts in one day

Apple app store draws new scrutiny in Japan, epicentre of gaming

Nasdaq plunge is victory lap for a stable of stock naysayers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors...

Sep 4, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Sep 4, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked...

Sep 4, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.46...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.