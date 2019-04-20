You are here

Home > Technology

Ransomware 'hero' pleads guilty to US hacking charges

Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 6:09 AM

lwx_hero_200419_21.jpg
Marcus Hutchins (right), whose arrest in 2017 stunned the computer security community, acknowledged in a statement pleading guilty to criminal charges linked to his activity in 2014 and 2015.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A British computer security researcher once hailed as a "hero" for helping stem a ransomware outbreak and later accused of creating malware to attack the banking system said Friday he pleaded guilty to US criminal charges.

Marcus Hutchins, whose arrest in 2017 stunned the computer security community, acknowledged in a statement pleading guilty to criminal charges linked to his activity in 2014 and 2015.

"I regret these actions and accept full responsibility for my mistakes," the 24-year-old Hutchins, known by his alias "MalwareTech," wrote, noting that the charges related to his activity prior to his work in security.

"Having grown up, I've since been using the same skills that I misused several years ago for constructive purposes. I will continue to devote my time to keeping people safe from malware attacks."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hutchins in 2017 found a "kill switch" to stem the spread of the devastating WannaCry ransomware outbreak, prompting widespread news reports calling him a hero.

Months later he was arrested after attending the Def Con gathering of computer hackers in Las Vegas.

The case drew fire from critics who argued that researchers often work with computer code that can be deployed for malicious purposes.

A federal indictment unsealed in Wisconsin accused Hutchins and another individual of making and distributing the Kronos "banking Trojan," a reference to malicious software designed to steal user names and passwords used on online banking sites.

According to the indictment, Hutchins was part of a conspiracy to distribute the hacking tool on so-called dark markets.

He was released on bail while awaiting trial, allowing him to continue working for a security firm. He had maintained his innocence and won support from many others in his profession.

US prosecutors did not immediately respond to an AFP query about the case. But court documents published by the news site ZDNet showed Hutchins could face up to one year in jail on each of the criminal counts along with financial penalties.

Other counts in the indictment were dismissed, according to the court papers.

AFP

Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

Samsung's review phones fail, delivering a PR nightmare

Qualcomm's joint venture with Chinese province to shut down

Coming soon to China: the car of the future

T-Mobile's CEO defends US$26.5b Sprint merger to US officials: sources

Facebook says it stored 'millions' of unencrypted Instagram passwords

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening