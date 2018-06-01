You are here

Home > Technology

Read about Grab's reach in BT Weekend

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180601_GRAB_3457749.jpg

IF it seems like Grab is wiggling its way into just about every part of our lives - it is. Having ventured beyond ride-hailing to food delivery and fintech, the Singapore-based unicorn has now set its sights on becoming an everyday app for everyone across South-east Asia.

Brunch spends a day in Grab's Marina One Grab - and gets a good dose of the nimble, go-getting, fast-moving (and yet "organised") culture that imbues the tech startup. Clue: They stand around.

Industry insiders would be familiar with the story of the return and redemption of Infor CEO Charles Phillips, who had left Oracle (where he was president) under a cloud in 2010. This week's Raffles Conversation catches up with the IT mogul, who's been on an acquisition spree for Infor, the Number 3 enterprise software supplier. Mr Phillips, a former Obama adviser, describes tech advancements as "a march towards utopia" and says where he wants to put industry's money where his mouth is.

With all the talk about manpower shortage in Singapore, shouldn't we revisit - and fully embrace - the notion of flexiwork? In Cubicle Files, our writer reckons that while Singapore may never get to the stage of a three-day work week, a three-day work week in the office should not have to raise eyebrows.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the Investing and Wealth section, the president and CEO of CFA Institute expounds on the green shoots sprouting in the financial services industry: purpose, professionalism and the rise of trust.

Meanwhile, one of the year's biggest events will kick off in two weeks' time. In The Finish Line, our columnist gives his take on five teams that are the top favourites to win this year's Fifa World Cup.

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening