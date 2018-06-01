Read about Grab's reach in BT Weekend

IF it seems like Grab is wiggling its way into just about every part of our lives - it is. Having ventured beyond ride-hailing to food delivery and fintech, the Singapore-based unicorn has now set its sights on becoming an everyday app for everyone across South-east Asia.

Brunch spends a day in Grab's Marina One Grab - and gets a good dose of the nimble, go-getting, fast-moving (and yet "organised") culture that imbues the tech startup. Clue: They stand around.

Industry insiders would be familiar with the story of the return and redemption of Infor CEO Charles Phillips, who had left Oracle (where he was president) under a cloud in 2010. This week's Raffles Conversation catches up with the IT mogul, who's been on an acquisition spree for Infor, the Number 3 enterprise software supplier. Mr Phillips, a former Obama adviser, describes tech advancements as "a march towards utopia" and says where he wants to put industry's money where his mouth is.

With all the talk about manpower shortage in Singapore, shouldn't we revisit - and fully embrace - the notion of flexiwork? In Cubicle Files, our writer reckons that while Singapore may never get to the stage of a three-day work week, a three-day work week in the office should not have to raise eyebrows.

In the Investing and Wealth section, the president and CEO of CFA Institute expounds on the green shoots sprouting in the financial services industry: purpose, professionalism and the rise of trust.

Meanwhile, one of the year's biggest events will kick off in two weeks' time. In The Finish Line, our columnist gives his take on five teams that are the top favourites to win this year's Fifa World Cup.