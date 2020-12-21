Rethinking technology talent for digital transformation

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
COMMUNICATIONS and Information Minister S Iswaran recently said in Parliament that while technology talent in Singapore has grown by about 10,000 year-on-year, demand for tech talent will continue to outstrip supply.
Even before Covid-19, the Infocomm Media Development Authority projected...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes