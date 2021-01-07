You are here

Roblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO: sources

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 7:14 AM

Roblox
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] US gaming platform Roblox Corp has changed course and now plans to go public through a direct listing instead of an initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The switch comes after Roblox told employees last month it had put off its planned IPO until 2021 as it worked with advisers to improve the process to benefit employees and investors.

A representative for Roblox declined to comment.

