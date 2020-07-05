You are here

Home > Technology

Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit, loses payload of satellites

Sun, Jul 05, 2020 - 2:31 PM

[WASHINGTON] A rocket from small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab failed to reach orbit minutes after a successful liftoff from New Zealand on Saturday, the company said, losing its payload of seven small satellites it had intended to carry to space.

"An issue was experienced today during Rocket Lab's launch that caused the loss of the vehicle," the company said on Twitter, adding more information will be shared as available.

"We are deeply sorry to the customers on board Electron," the Auckland, New Zealand-based company said. "The issue occurred late in the flight during the 2nd stage burn."

Rocket Lab is one of a growing group of launch companies looking to slash the cost of sending shoebox-sized satellites to low Earth orbit, building smaller rockets and reinventing traditional production lines to meet a growing payload demand.

The rocket's altitude peaked at 195 kilometres (km) roughly seven minutes after liftoff before quickly decreasing, according to in-flight telemetry on the company's live video feed.

SEE ALSO

Britain and India's Bharti Global win auction for OneWeb satellite company

It was aiming to send five tiny Earth imaging satellites from Planet Labs, one microsatellite from Canon Electronics and a cubesat from British company In-Space Missions into a sun-synchronous orbit 310 miles (498.9 km) above Earth.

"While it's never the outcome that we hope for, the risk of launch failure is one Planet is always prepared for," Planet Labs said in a statement on Saturday, adding it looked "forward to flying on the Electron again" in the future.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Canada's biggest banks join boycott of Facebook platforms

Britain and India's Bharti Global win auction for OneWeb satellite company

Philippine broadband firm Converge ICT files for up to US$725m IPO

Uber is coming to Tokyo after six years in Japan

Tencent launches new US game studio for global appeal

Ambani's Jio adds Intel backing with 18.95b rupee deal

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 5, 2020 02:16 PM
Government & Economy

Greece PM says won't accept strict EU conditions on Covid-19 aid: FT

[BENGALURU] Greece will not accept strict European Union conditions on the use of the coronavirus emergency aid,...

Jul 5, 2020 01:32 PM
Transport

Bicycles are pushing aside cars on Europe's city streets

[FRANKFURT] Bikes are increasingly muscling aside cars on Europe's city streets, as the coronavirus accelerates a...

Jul 5, 2020 01:17 PM
Consumer

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid trials after failure to reduce death

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria...

Jul 5, 2020 01:07 PM
Life & Culture

Rapper Kanye West announces US presidential bid on Twitter

[WASHINGTON] American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that...

Jul 5, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left", in an Independence Day speech...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.