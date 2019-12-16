You are here

Home > Technology

Russia raids office of US web server giant in copyright clash

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Moscow

RUSSIAN police raided the offices of Nginx Inc, a US company behind one of the largest web server projects, and briefly detained its founder in a case that could stoke renewed fears of law enforcement being used to settle corporate disputes.

Russia's Rambler Group, the parent company of one of the country's biggest search engines and internet portals, said in a statement last Thursday it uncovered copyright violations to its exclusive rights to Nginx, which was acquired by Seattle-based F5 Networks Inc this year in a deal that valued the company at US$670 million.

The dispute centres around the development of Nginx's original open-source web server code by Igor Sysoev when he worked at Rambler nearly two decades ago, so Rambler sees itself as the rightful owner of the code. Nginx was first released publicly in 2004. It now controls more than 30 per cent of the server market for web-facing computers, behind only the Apache Foundation, according to Netcraft, which monitors the industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The raid is the latest example of the widespread use of Russian law enforcement in corporate disputes. US investor Michael Calvey, one of the most successful private equity investors in Russia, was jailed this year and remains under house arrest over what he claims is a business conflict.

Maxim Konovalov, who co-founded Nginx Inc in 2011, linked the raid to the May sale of the company. He and his partner Sysoev were briefly detained during the Thursday raids of their apartments and the company's Moscow office.

"We fear for our freedom," Mr Konovalov said by phone. "Rambler didn't pay attention to us in the preceding years." Mr Konovalov said he and Mr Sysoev are "not going to flee Russia. We will stay and we will fight." Igor Ashmanov, who was an executive at Rambler when Mr Sysoev worked there, said Mr Sysoev had started developing the technology underlying Nginx before he joined the company. Mr Sysoev left Rambler in 2011 to co-found Nginx. The company is based in San Francisco but has offices around the world.

Yandex, Russia's biggest tech company, called the raid a "very bad signal." Several IT industry associations condemned the action, according to an open letter published on the Govorit Moskva radio station's website.

Rambler, owned by billionaire Alexander Mamut and Sberbank, said it ceded its rights to Nginx to a Cyprus-owned holding company, Lynwood Investments CY Ltd.

Lynwood is controlled by Mamut's son Nikolai, according to Interfax news agency.

Lynwood said by email it informed law enforcement about the situation and the authorities opened up a criminal case. The company declined to comment on its ownership.

F5 and the police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sberbank first deputy chief executive Lev Khasis, who is the chairman of Rambler's board, said he found out about the dispute via media reports and has requested an extraordinary board meeting this month to deal with it. "I don't like that this is a criminal trial," Sberbank chairman Herman Gref told Forbes, adding that this is a case for the arbitration court.

Despite pledges from President Vladimir Putin to better protect business from inappropriate pressure from law enforcement, it remains a common tool to settle commercial disputes in Russia. A survey by the Kremlin's business ombudsman found 84 per cent of business executives who are subject to criminal investigations end up losing part or all of their business, RBC reported earlier this year. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

Tech industry asks US court to reconsider net neutrality ruling

Thief stole payroll data of thousands of Facebook employees

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

Google, Apple asked if apps like TikTok must disclose foreign ties

Google’s shopping comparison draws US Justice Department scrutiny

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 02:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

MAINBOARD-LISTED Addvalue Technologies will issue 266.7 million new shares at S$0.0225 apiece for a total of S$6...

Dec 16, 2019 01:52 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds,...

Dec 16, 2019 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares reversed course to resume trading in positive territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times...

Dec 16, 2019 01:19 PM
Real Estate

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they...

UPDATED 17 min ago
Dec 16, 2019 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly