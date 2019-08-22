You are here

Home > Technology

Russia to send 'Fedor' its first humanoid robot into space

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 10:56 AM

nz_fedor_220850.jpg
Russia was set to launch on Thursday an unmanned rocket carrying a life-size humanoid robot that will spend 10 days learning to assist astronauts on the International Space Station.
PHOTO: AFP

[MOSCOW] Russia was set to launch on Thursday an unmanned rocket carrying a life-size humanoid robot that will spend 10 days learning to assist astronauts on the International Space Station.

Named Fedor, for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research with identification number Skybot F850, the robot is the first ever sent up by Russia.

Fedor was to blast off in a Soyuz rocket at 6.38am Moscow time (0338 GMT) from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, dock with the space station on Saturday and stay till September 7.

The Soyuz spacecraft is normally manned on such trips, but on Thursday no humans will be travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Instead of cosmonauts, Fedor will sit in a specially adapted pilot's seat.

The silvery anthropomorphic robot stands 1.8m tall and weighs 160kg.

Fedor has Instagram and Twitter accounts that describe it as learning new skills such as opening a bottle of water. In the station, it will trial those manual skills in very low gravity.

"That's connecting and disconnecting electric cables, using standard items from a screwdriver and a spanner to a fire extinguisher," the Russian space agency's director for prospective programmes and science, Alexander Bloshenko, said in televised comments.

Fedor copies human movements, a key skill that allows it to remotely help astronauts or even people on Earth carry out tasks while they are strapped into an exoskeleton.

Such robots will eventually carry out dangerous operations such as space walks, Bloshenko told RIA Novosti state news agency.

On the website of one of the state backers of the project, the Foundation of Advanced Research Projects, Fedor is described as potentially useful on Earth for working in high radiation environments, de-mining and tricky rescue missions.

On board, the robot will perform tasks supervised by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, who joined the ISS last month, and will wear an exoskeleton in a series of experiments scheduled for later this month.

FEDOR NOT THE FIRST 

Space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin showed pictures of the robot to President Vladimir Putin this month, saying it will be "an assistant to the crew".

"In the future we plan that this machine will also help us conquer deep space," he added.

Fedor is not the first robot to go into space.

In 2011, Nasa sent up Robonaut 2, a humanoid robot developed with General Motors and a similar aim of working in high-risk environments.

It was flown back to Earth in 2018 after experiencing technical problems.

In 2013, Japan sent up a small robot called Kirobo along with the ISS's first Japanese space commander. Developed with Toyota, it was able to hold conversations - albeit only in Japanese.

AFP

Technology

Fitbit wins deal for 1m new users in Singapore health plan

Amazon, Microsoft, may be putting world at risk of killer AI, says report

Canada accused of unlawfully questioning Huawei's Meng

Macron says tech giants enjoy 'permanent tax haven status'

Synagie to provide brand store management services to Lazada

The one job in banking that robots cannot take

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

Aug 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Yanlord Land, Creative, Hupsteel, Raffles Education

nz_trump_220819.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade woes slowing US economy, deficit to top US$1 trillion in 2020: Budget experts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly