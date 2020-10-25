You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 12:43 PM

[SEOUL] Lee Kun-hee, the charismatic leader of Samsung Group, South Korea's biggest conglomerate, died on Sunday, the company said, six years he was hospitalised for a heart attack.

Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull's noodle trading business into a sprawling powerhouse with assets worth some US$375 billion, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction.

"Lee is such a symbolic figure in South Korea's spectacular rise and how South Korea embraced globalisation, that his death will be remembered by so many Koreans," said Chung Sun Sup, chief executive officer of corporate researcher firm Chaebul.com.

He is the latest second-generation leader of a South Korean family-controlled conglomerate to die, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for the third generation.

Lee's son Jay Y Lee has been embroiled in legal troubles linked to a merger of two Samsung affiliates that helped Lee assume greater control of the group's flagship Samsung Electronics.

SEE ALSO

Trial begins in Samsung leader's suspected fraud, stock manipulation case

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The younger Lee served jail time in his role in a bribery scandal that triggered the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye. He is facing a retrial over the case, and a separate trial on charges of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation kicked off this week.

The death of Lee, South Korea's richest with a net worth of US$20.9 billion according to Forbes, is set to prompt investor interest in a potential restructuring of the group involving his stakes in key Samsung companies such as Samsung Life and Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Life is the biggest shareholder of the group's crown jewel Samsung Electronics, and Lee owns 20.76 per cent of the insurance firm.

Lee died with his family by his side, including Jay Y Lee, the Samsung Electronics vice-chairman, the conglomerate said.

"Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business. His 1993 declaration of 'New Management' was the motivating driver of the company's vision to deliver the best technology to help advance global society," Samsung said in a statement.

During his lifetime, Samsung Electronics developed from a second-tier TV maker to the world's biggest technology firm by revenue - seeing off Japanese brands Sony, Sharp and Panasonic in chips, TVs and displays; ending Nokia's handset supremacy and beating Apple in smartphones.

"His legacy will be everlasting," Samsung said.

Mr Chung at Chaebul.com said, "Immediate attention will be given to the roughly 5 per cent stake Lee has in Samsung Electronics", and how this will be distributed to his family.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China's Huawei: sources

Microsoft-backed Databricks plans IPO next year

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election: US Senate panel

US may file antitrust charges against Facebook as soon as November: Washington Post

Apple and Netflix discussed acquiring 'Bond' movie for streaming

US judge denies new government bid to remove WeChat from US app stores

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 24, 2020 02:18 PM
Government & Economy

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

[BANGKOK] Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's praise for a man who held up a royal portrait at a protest site in Bangkok...

Oct 24, 2020 01:59 PM
Consumer

JC Penney lenders led by Aurelius seek to slow property sale

[NEW YORK] A group of creditors to JC Penney is seeking to slow the sale of the bankrupt retailer's real estate to...

Oct 24, 2020 01:42 PM
Banking & Finance

AIG settles foreign tax-credit suit for more than US$400m

[NEW YORK] American International Group (AIG) settled a case involving cross-border transactions the government...

Oct 24, 2020 01:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

[SHANGHAI] Pricing for Chinese fintech giant Ant Group's giant dual-listing was determined on Friday night, Alibaba...

Oct 24, 2020 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah will consult with other rulers to discuss proposals by Prime...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election: US Senate panel

Japan mulls 10t yen extra budget to counter coronavirus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for