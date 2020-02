Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has named former finance minister and its outside director, Bahk Jae Wan, as its board chairman.

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has named former finance minister and its outside director, Bahk Jae Wan, as its board chairman.

Mr Bahk became the tech giant's first outside director in the chairman's role and takes over from Lee Sanghoon, who resigned after being jailed over alleged union-busting activities.

REUTERS