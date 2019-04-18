You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Electronics says will inspect damaged Galaxy Fold samples

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 10:41 AM

BP_Samsung Electronics_180419_50.jpg
The world's biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Thursday said it had received "a few" reports of damage to the main display of samples of its upcoming foldable handset.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The world's biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Thursday said it had received "a few" reports of damage to the main display of samples of its upcoming foldable handset.

"We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter," Samsung said in a statement, noting that a limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review.

It added that removal of a protective layer on the handset's display might cause damage and that the company would deliver such information to customers clearly.

Samsung's comments followed reviews by some US journalists who reported their Galaxy Fold samples malfunctioned. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Facebook 'unintentionally uploaded' email contacts of 1.5m users: report

India halts downloads of TikTok video app, citing harm to children

Facebook's anti-bias vows may not kill suit against advertisers

Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China

Pinterest raises US$1.4b in IPO in sign of sustained demand after Lyft struggles

Zoom Video Communications tops IPO range to raise US$751m

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening