You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 10:27 AM

nz_samsung_301072.jpg
Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new design for a smartphone that folds into a square, racing ahead in folding devices after it launched its first model in September.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new design for a smartphone that folds into a square, racing ahead in folding devices after it launched its first model in September.

The South Korean tech giant teased the new concept on Tuesday at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 in the United States.

"The amazing thing with the foldable technology is that it can also become more compact like this," said Sally Hyesoon Jeong, head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, showing the mock-up on a screen behind her.

"Incredible, right?" Ms Jeong said, followed by applause from the floor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's largest smartphone maker is powering ahead with the launch of 5G phones and US$2,000 foldable handsets as it battles rivals Apple and Huawei Technologies in an increasingly saturated market.

SEE ALSO

Samsung scion faces new bribery trial

Its new design enables the device to fold in half horizontally.

"This brand new form factor we are now exploring not only easily fits in your pocket but it also changes the way you use the phone," Ms Jeong said.

China's Huawei started taking orders last week in China for its eagerly awaited foldable smartphone, hoping to make up for weak overseas sales amid US trade sanctions.

Samsung did not provide details about when the square-folding phone would be launched.

"While we can't comment on future products, Samsung is committed to pioneering the foldable category, including investing in the development of new form factors," Samsung said in a statement to Reuters. 

REUTERS

Technology

Temasek JV Reefknot makes maiden investment in UK AI startup Prowler.io

WhatsApp sues Israeli firm NSO over cyberespionage

Facebook takes more heat for enabling political falsehoods

TikTok owner ByteDance shores up global operations before IPO

Aussie regulator files privacy suit against Google

China sets up 204b yuan fund to invest in chip industry

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 11:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia considers funding for rare earths projects: minister

[MELBOURNE] Australia is considering underwriting loans to develop its reserves of critical minerals such as rare...

Oct 30, 2019 11:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

Floating solar panel systems at Bedok, Lower Seletar reservoirs operational middle of 2020

[SINGAPORE] Floating solar panel systems that harness the sun's energy to generate electricity will be operational...

Oct 30, 2019 10:56 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar supported as odds lengthen on near-term rate cut

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar crept higher on Wednesday as data on domestic inflation proved no softer than...

Oct 30, 2019 10:35 AM
Garage

Temasek JV Reefknot makes maiden investment in UK AI startup Prowler.io

TEMASEK's newly-minted joint venture (JV) Reefknot Investments has made its first investment of an undisclosed...

Oct 30, 2019 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Japan retail sales jump the most since 2014, outlook murky

[TOKYO] Japanese retail sales grew the most in 5-1/2 years in September, boosted by consumers accelerating spending...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly