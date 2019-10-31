You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SAMSUNG Electronics Co Ltd has unveiled a new design for a smartphone that folds into a square, racing ahead in folding devices after it launched its first model in September.

The South Korean tech giant teased https: youtu.be/AZDl-SP-w9E the new concept on Tuesday at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 in the United States.

"The amazing thing with the foldable technology is that it can also become more compact like this," said Sally Hyesoon Jeong, head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, showing the mock-up on a screen behind her.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Incredible, right?" Ms Jeong said, followed by applause from the floor.

SEE ALSO

Samsung heir's corruption retrial hangs over phonemaker

The world's largest smartphone maker is powering ahead with the launch of 5G phones and US$2,000 foldable handsets as it battles rivals Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in an increasingly saturated market.

Its new design enables the device to fold in half horizontally.

"This brand new form factor we are now exploring not only easily fits in your pocket but it also changes the way you use the phone," Ms Jeong said.

China's Huawei started taking orders last week in China for its eagerly awaited foldable smartphone, hoping to make up for weak overseas sales amid US trade sanctions.

Samsung did not provide details about when the square-folding phone would be launched.

"While we can't comment on future products, Samsung is committed to pioneering the foldable category, including investing in the development of new form factors," Samsung said in a statement. REUTERS

Technology

Huawei tightens grip on China's smartphone market

Gender neutral emojis hit screens in new Apple update

Gender neutral emojis hit screens in new Apple update

Huawei tightens grip on China smartphones with record 42% share in Q3: Canalys

Temasek JV Reefknot makes maiden investment in UK AI startup Prowler.io

Samsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 12:29 AM
Transport

EU launches probe over Fincantieri's bid for French shipyard

[BRUSSELS] EU antitrust regulators launched on Wednesday a full-scale investigation into Italian shipyard...

Oct 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its...

Oct 30, 2019 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy chairman, directors and auditors booted out at AGM

SHAREHOLDERS of Catalist-listed Magnus Energy Group shot down all the 10 resolutions at the annual general meeting (...

Oct 30, 2019 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Chile withdraws as host of Apec trade and climate summits

[SANTIAGO] Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December...

Oct 30, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

[LONDON] Britain's Brexit-weary business community on Wednesday relished the prospect of a pre-Christmas general...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly