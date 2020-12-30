You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung leader Jay Y Lee vows change in graft trial's final hearing

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 7:46 PM

AK_jyl_3012.jpg
Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Jay Y Lee told a Seoul court on Wednesday he would "make a new Samsung" in the final hearing of a trial that will decide whether he returns to jail for alleged bribery.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Jay Y Lee told a Seoul court on Wednesday he would "make a new Samsung" in the final hearing of a trial that will decide whether he returns to jail for alleged bribery.

The heir of one of South Korea's most powerful families was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed for five years in 2017.

That sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal and he served just one year in jail before being freed in 2018.

A subsequent Supreme Court ruling sent the matter back to the Seoul High Court, which must now decide on a new sentence.

The decision is scheduled for Jan 18.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Samsung has been running without looking back but I missed something vital. Although it became Korea's leading company, the importance of its social role, responsibility and public trust was overlooked," Lee said reading a statement in court, dressed in a dark suit and grey tie.

"Now Samsung will be different. I'll be the first to change... No matter what happens, I will never do anything to pursue my personal interests. I will raise the value of the company and focus on social contributions, fix what the court has pointed out as the harms of chaebol," he said.

South Korea's big family-run conglomerates, or chaebol, are credited with helping raise the country out of poverty following the Korean War but have been criticised for wielding too much power preserved in part through elaborate internal cross-shareholdings.

Lee shed tears when talking about the memory of his deceased father, saying he wanted to do his filial duty by making "a new Samsung" that is sustainable and has "a thorough compliance system that can resist undue outside pressure".

While not the only legal challenge Lee is dealing with - he is also on trial for alleged fraud and stock price manipulation - the bribery case is the biggest immediate threat to his leadership of Samsung Electronics.

Lee, 52, has been the de facto head of Samsung Electronics since his father Lee Kun-hee was hospitalised in 2014. The elder Lee passed away in October but his role as chairman has yet to be filled.

A return to jail could see the younger Lee sidelined from major decisions at the smartphone-to-semiconductor giant, at a time when the family needs to raise funds to pay a hefty inheritance tax bill and potentially juggle equity stakes in key affiliates to shore up its control.

How much more jail time Lee serves, if any, will partly depend on the court's evaluation of the work of an independent compliance committee set up by Samsung earlier this year.

The committee, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, was established in January to monitor wrongdoing by executives.

Prosecutors sought a nine-year jail term for Lee, saying that defendants, including Lee, "did not show passive resistance" to former President Park's unlawful demands.

Lee's lawyers said Lee had gained nothing in this case while the country's former president violated corporate freedom and property rights by abusing her "imperial status and authority".

Under South Korean law, a jail term of three years or less can be suspended; for longer sentences, the person must serve out the term barring a presidential pardon.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Apple loses copyright claims against 'virtual iPhone' maker

HDB to trial smart parking system at Punggol Northshore BTO flats

Singapore rolls out Covid-19 vaccination exercise; NCID nurse gets first jab

Fiat Chrysler greenlights electric-car production in Poland

Activist hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options

China's record 5G blueprint for 2021 electrifies telecom stocks

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 07:14 PM
Consumer

Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective, seeks approval in China

[BEIJING] An affiliate of China's state-owned drug maker Sinopharm said on Wednesday its Covid-19 vaccine showed 79....

Dec 30, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia launches Myanmar's first credit bureau

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) on Wednesday launched Myanmar's first credit bureau.

Dec 30, 2020 06:55 PM
Consumer

Fearing Covid-19, Chinese tourists opt for new year close to home

[BEIJING] Chinese tourists, millions of whom have shunned overseas travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are...

Dec 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 30, 2020 06:26 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare in joint venture with China Merchants Group to operate Changshu hospital

OUE Lippo Healthcare will jointly manage a obstetrics and gynaecology hospital in Changshu, China with Hong Kong-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2020 wrap: Robinsons, layoffs, Hin Leong were the year's most read stories

Dollar hits two-year lows as traders ignore US stimulus delays

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for