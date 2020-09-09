You are here

Samsung, LG Display to stop supplying panels to Huawei due to US restrictions: Chosun

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 11:40 AM

nz_huawei_090959.jpg
Samsung Electronics' display unit and LG Display are expected to stop supplying panels for premium smartphones to Huawei Technologies due to US restrictions, South Korean online media Chosun Biz reported on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics' display unit and LG Display are expected to stop supplying panels for premium smartphones to Huawei Technologies due to US restrictions, South Korean online media Chosun Biz reported on Wednesday.

Samsung Display, which counts Samsung Electronics and Apple as major customers for OLED display screens, declined comment.

LG Display said in a statement the US move will have a minimal impact on the company given its limited panel shipments to Huawei, adding it will continue to diversify its customer base.

The US further tightened restrictions on Huawei in August, banning suppliers from selling chips made using US technology to the Chinese telecom giant without a special licence.

Samsung Display and LG Display decided to stop the supply to Huawei from when the restrictions take effect on Sept 15, as the ban includes chips needed to operate displays, and orders from Huawei do not take up a large portion of their business compared to customers like Apple, Chosun Biz reported, citing industry sources.

REUTERS

