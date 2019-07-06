You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung, stung by trade war, expects a big plunge in profits

Sat, Jul 06, 2019 - 7:33 AM

lwx_samsung_250519_26_0.jpg
President Donald Trump's trade war with China has been felt around the world. The latest casualty: the South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] President Donald Trump's trade war with China has been felt around the world. The latest casualty: the South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics.

The company said Friday that it expected its second-quarter operating profit to fall more than 50 per cent, to 6.5 trillion won (about S$7.5 billion). It managed to beat analysts' expectations only because of a onetime gain in its display business.

Samsung's disclosure Friday illustrated the troubles that an escalating series of trade fights are wreaking on the global economy, particularly for huge companies that sell finished products as well as components around the world.

Samsung, a leading producer of the components in an array of gadgets, was already experiencing a slowdown in sales of smartphones and other technology products. It has been particularly hurt by a glut of memory chips.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The continuing trade dispute between the United States and China has made things worse for the company. The Trump administration's restrictions on sales to Huawei, a major buyer of Samsung memory chips, has reduced demand for the company's chips and forced it to cut prices. Although Mr Trump recently said he would relax some of the restrictions, it remains unclear how far the easing will go.

That decline in Samsung's memory-chip business will probably be greater than whatever gains its smartphone division may reap from any drop in sales of Huawei's competing products.

Samsung has also been forced to contend with added costs resulting from import tariffs imposed on washing machines by the Trump administration in a move meant to protect U.S. competitors like Whirlpool.

Other trade fights could cause more pain in the short term. Japan recently imposed export limits on materials used to make displays and computer in South Korea, which are expected to hurt Samsung and a top rival, SK Hynix.

And a broader economic slowdown worldwide could reduce demand for Samsung's array of products, which also include televisions and audio speakers.

Samsung is expected to report its full results later this month.

NYT

Technology

Sisters are hacking it for themselves

If Masayoshi Son won't invest in Japan, why should you?

Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in Q2 operating profit

Aussie regulator sues Samsung over misleading ads about water resistance

T-Mobile close to getting US okay for US$26.5 billion Sprint merger: sources

Go east or go home: Asia leads in tech adoption

Editor's Choice

BT_20190706_JKAANDW3NEW_3827977.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Consumer

Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time

sgx4.png
Jul 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

SIA ENGINEERING.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up

Most Read

1 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
2 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
5 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Must Read

BT_20190706_COVER6_3827758-1.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Brunch

Sentosa Cove past its prime?

BT_20190706_JKAANDW3NEW_3827977.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Consumer

Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time

BT_20190706_MARKS_3828032.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?

sgx4.png
Jul 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening