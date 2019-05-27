You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung to gain from Huawei’s difficulties; smartphone market remains challenging: Fitch

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 10:47 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SOUTH Korea’s Samsung Electronics has an opportunity to strengthen its position in the structurally weakening smartphone market, amid turmoil from the US-China trade dispute, ratings agency Fitch said.

Huawei Technologies losing access to Google’s Android operating system could “significantly hurt” the Chinese tech giant’s smartphone sales outside China, which could help Samsung improve its market share, Fitch said.

The restrictions on US companies providing hardware, software and components to Huawei’s smartphone business might stir up the smartphone industry by pausing Huawei’s positive momentum.

“Consumers used to the Android operating system are likely to consider buying other smartphone brands than Huawei, and Samsung could restore market share especially in regions such as Europe, Asia ex-China and South America where Huawei achieved most of its growth in recent quarters,” the ratings agency said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Huawei generated almost half (49 per cent) of its revenue outside China as at end-2018.

Apple could also become another victim of the US-China trade war, and its market-share loss may accelerate in the Chinese market, which will benefit other local smartphone brands, Fitch noted.

Huawei is the biggest competitor of Samsung in the area of new-generation smartphones, such as 5G and foldable phones.

The US-Huawei trade issues may give Samsung the chance to get an early lead in these markets, although this will depend on how long the sanctions last, the agency said.

UK and Japanese companies have followed suit in delaying the launch of Huawei’s 5G smartphones, which could help boost the sales of Samsung and LG Electronics, at least in the short term, it added.

On the whole, Fitch expects the challenging outlook for smartphone manufacturers to continue in 2019 in light of weaker demand due to saturation in developed markets and a longer replacement cycle.

Global shipment volumes of smartphones in the first three months this year fell 6.6 per cent from a year ago to 311 million units, declining for the sixth consecutive quarter, according to the International Data Corporation.

Huawei was the only major company showing growth, with a 50 per cent surge in Q1 smartphone shipment volumes from a year ago.

Huawei’s shipment market share expanded to 19 per cent in Q1 2019, up from 12 per cent in Q1 2018, closing the gap with Samsung’s 23 per cent share.

Samsung’s handset segment shrank in the first quarter, with revenue declining by 6 per cent and operating profit sliding 40 per cent year on year. Despite the launch of its new flagship model Galaxy S10 series, Samsung saw volume drop 8.1 per cent to 71.9 million handsets shipped in Q1.

Technology

iPhone assembler Hon Hai sees potential change of client orders due to trade war

Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple: Bloomberg

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Huawei ban threatens wireless service in America's rural areas

Distorted videos of Nancy Pelosi spread on Facebook and Twitter, helped by Trump

Huawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year: analysts

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

May 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, KLW Holdings, AEI Corp, Clearbridge Health

BP_MICHAEL Ma_270519_7.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Short rental cycles resulting in 'hit-and-run' business practices, says IndoChine boss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening