You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung to make at least 1m foldable phones: Yonhap

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SAMSUNG Electronics Co will roll out its foldable phone in the first half of next year and produce at least one million of them, Yonhap News reported, citing the company's smartphone chief DJ Koh.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company gave a glimpse of its foldable-screen phone at a developer conference in San Francisco on Wednesday without providing details on its price, name or release date. Mr Koh, president of Samsung's mobile communication business, said after the event that he would launch the device in the first half "no matter what", Yonhap reported on Sunday.

A new version of the foldable phone will be unveiled every year like Samsung's flagship phones, such as the Galaxy S9. The company may raise the production volume of its foldable devices depending on market reception, Mr Koh was quoted as saying. Samsung shipped more than 300 million phones in total last year, according to TrendForce, a market research firm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's biggest phone maker has set up a team with Google to develop a software interface for the foldable phone since Mr Koh met with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, two months ago, he was quoted as saying.

Samsung and other smartphone makers are trying to revitalise slowing demand for smartphones as users around the world wait longer to upgrade their devices. Samsung plans to release a cheaper version of its flagship Galaxy S10 next year to appeal to consumers growing more cost-conscious, Bloomberg News reported last month.

5G also provides Samsung with a "big opportunity" next year, Mr Koh said, as the plan to make the fifth-generation mobile networks available has been moved up by nine months, according to Yonhap. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article

Must Read

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

hzcarlite1109.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Transport

LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening