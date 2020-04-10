You are here

Home > Technology

SAP cuts 2020 earnings guidance as virus puts orders on hold

It now expects a single-digit decline after earlier forecasting 10% growth
Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

BUSINESS software maker SAP cut its full-year earnings guidance after the coronavirus pandemic caused customers to put orders on hold, saying it now expects a single-digit decline after earlier forecasting 10 per cent growth.

The German company said it now sees operating profit, adjusted for special items, in a range of 8.1 billion euros (S$12.5 billion) to 8.7 billion euros, a fall of 1-6 per cent at constant currencies.

Many listed companies have abandoned guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic but SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, has more visibility than most, as it makes most of its revenue from subscriptions and software support that are predictable.

SAP stood by its mid-term growth forecasts that foresee an expansion of its profit margins of one percentage point per year till 2023 as it focuses on shifting its business model to cloud subscriptions and away from software licences.

SEE ALSO

Greenback steadies ahead of US jobs data

"Our multi-year emphasis on building a strong base of more predictable revenue has made SAP more resilient than ever," CFO Luka Mucic said in a statement.

"We will weather the Covid-19 crisis and emerge stronger than before as we have done in past downturns. Our updated guidance demonstrates that even in this challenging environment, SAP remains healthy and stable."

Prompted by German stock exchange rules that require listed companies to report material divergences in results or changes to guidance, SAP said that its adjusted operating profit edged 1 per cent higher to 1.48 billion euros in the first quarter.

It said that as the impact of the Covid-19 crisis rapidly intensified towards the end of the first quarter, a significant amount of new business was postponed.

This was reflected in a 31 per cent decline in revenue from software licences - SAP's cash cow business that generates much of its profits but is "lumpy" because revenue is recognised up front. By contrast, cloud revenue grew by 29 per cent on an adjusted basis at constant currencies.

The share of predictable revenue overall grew to 76 per cent, up by 4 per cent year on year. REUTERS

Technology

Robots may emerge as heroes in Covid-19 war

Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus

Disney+ streaming service hits 50 million users

Google offers free Stadia game access during pandemic

US approves Google request to use segment of US-Asia undersea cable

Sheltering consumers shut out of Snapchat for hours

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

US February wholesale inventories revised down

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories fell more than initially estimated in February and could shrink further as the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi, Russia agree on contours of historic deal to tackle slump

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed on the outline of a deal to cut oil production in an effort to lift the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

85 more businesses told to close for flouting 'circuit breaker' rules; one fined S$1,000

ANOTHER 85 businesses have been ordered to cease operations for flouting the elevated safe-distancing measures over...

Apr 9, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Hi-P gets approval to continue manufacturing operations

HI-P International has obtained the go-ahead from the Singapore authorities to continue its manufacturing operations...

Apr 9, 2020 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Reit withdraws profit and distribution forecasts for FY20 and FY21

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (Lendlease Global Reit) on Thursday said that it is withdrawing its profit and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.