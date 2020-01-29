You are here

Home > Technology

Saudi Telecom offers US$2.39b for Vodafone Egypt stake

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 4:26 PM

doc79203dk40n415g0hbb9k_doc791zl7e60yf1j6d6f3me.jpg
The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications.Saudi Telecom offered US$2.39 billion for Vodafone Group's holding in its Egyptian unit as it seeks ways to expand outside it home market.
REUTERS

[CAIRO] Saudi Telecom offered US$2.39 billion for Vodafone Group's holding in its Egyptian unit as it seeks ways to expand outside it home market.

The cash offer is for Vodafone's 55 per cent stake in Vodafone Egypt, the country's largest mobile operator, and the memorandum of understanding is valid for 75 days, according to a statement. The non-binding offer gives an enterprise value of US$4.35 billion for the North African firm.

STC, as the Saudi telecom firm is known, is looking to diversify outside its domestic market, which still makes up more than 90 per cent of revenue. The deal gives it access to a country of over 80 million people where Vodafone Egypt has a market share of about 44 per cent. Shares in the company rose 1.2 per cent at 10:41 in Riyadh. Telecom Egypt shares jumped 10 per cent.

"The potential acquisition of Vodafone Egypt is in line with our expansion strategy in the MENA region," Chief Executive Officer Nasser Sulaiman Al Nasser said in the statement. "Vodafone Egypt is the leading player in the Egyptian mobile market and we look forward to contributing further to its continuing success."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More than six years ago, the company had tried to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Vodafone Egypt held by state-run Telecom Egypt. Vodafone Group had also expressed interest in buying the Egyptian state-run telecommunication company's holding in the unit. Neither deal was realised.

SEE ALSO

Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners Nokia to kick off 5G roll-out

Telecom Egypt, which has a 45 per cent stake in Vodafone Egypt, said it is considering "all the possible ways it may deal with its investment," according to a statement.

Vodafone said it will use proceeds from the deal to reduce debt. The potential sale is also "consistent with our efforts to simplify the group to two differentiated, scaled geographic regions - Europe and sub-Saharan Africa," Vodafone CEO Nick Read said in a statement.

Vodafone has been retrenching from markets outside Europe and Africa over the past decade, to raise cash to ease leverage concerns and build up scale in core markets such as Germany. Vodafone sold its New Zealand business last year, after offloading stakes in US carrier Verizon Communications in 2013 and Asian operators Softbank and China Mobile in 2010.

STC still derives the vast share of revenue from Saudi Arabia, though it has bought stakes in telecom companies operating in Turkey, Indonesia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Malaysia over the past decade. If a transaction is finalised the companies expect to keep the Vodafone brand.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Facebook rolls out tool globally to clear third-party data

Google aims AI at whales, words and well-being

Apple delivers record results, sees growth in iPhones, services

UK grants Huawei a limited role in 5G, defying President Trump

TikTok rival Byte debuts at top of US app store

Facebook asks employees to put off non-essential travel to China

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 04:17 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo 2020 unveils Olympic 'plaza' made from donated wood

[TOKYO] The Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers on Wednesday unveiled the "Village Plaza", a key part of the Athletes'...

Jan 29, 2020 03:36 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018: Nationwide

[LONDON] British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a...

Jan 29, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise on bargain hunting after Tuesday's sharp drop

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks after the index fell by...

Jan 29, 2020 03:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

PetroChina tops Singapore's shrinking list of 2019 marine fuel suppliers

[SINGAPORE] PetroChina's Singapore bunkering unit moved up a notch to be the top marine fuel supplier in the world's...

Jan 29, 2020 03:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold little changed as investors assess virus impact, await Fed decision

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after falling 1 per cent in the previous session, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly