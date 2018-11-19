You are here

Home > Technology

Sea inks 5-year deal to sell Tencent's games in region

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 12:45 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

AK_10c_1911.jpg
DIGITAL group Sea's entertainment unit, Garena, has inked a binding letter of intent with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings, under which Tencent will grant Garena a right of first refusal to publish Tencent's mobile and PC games in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.
PHOTO: REUTERS

DIGITAL group Sea's entertainment unit, Garena, has inked a binding letter of intent with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings, under which Tencent will grant Garena a right of first refusal to publish Tencent's mobile and PC games in Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

The five-year arrangement builds on a long-standing strategic partnership between Tencent and Garena, which already publishes a number of the most successful games from Tencent's portfolio in its core markets. These include Arena of Valor and League of Legends.

The two companies intend to work closely together to identify strategic opportunities to distribute and promote top titles from Tencent's portfolio in the relevant markets, they highlighted in a press release on Monday.

Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea, said: "Tencent is a global leader in the video games industry, with a portfolio that includes some of the world's most popular and engaging titles. This arrangement further solidifies our strategic partnership with Tencent to bring top quality IP to the large and growing games community in our region."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sea is headquartered in Singapore, and listed in New York.

Martin Lau, president of Tencent, added: "Garena operates across some of the fastest-growing markets globally, and has a deep understanding of the dynamics in these regions. Our long-term partnership and collaborations with Garena on key titles have been successful, and we are glad to further deepen our strategic partnership through this arrangement."

Technology

Xiaomi has chance to justify lofty valuation after 23% slide

New tech regulation 'inevitable,' Apple CEO says

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

Stealth crackdown: Chinese censorship extends to Twitter

Chip industry's new paradigm looks like the old one

Datapulse shareholders grill board on potential haircut over Wayco sale

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
4 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Garage

South-east Asia venture capital, private equity deal value to hit US$70b by 2024: report

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening