You are here

Home > Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens new S$300m facility

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:02 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SEMICONDUCTOR firm Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC) has expanded its footprint in Singapore with the opening of its new S$300 million Annex 10 clean room on Tuesday. 

The new 4,400 sq m facility represents a 34 per cent increase in space for automotive and specialty chip manufacturing. It will help SSMC raise its automotive wafers production from 26 per cent of the firm's capacity to 40 per cent, and potentially up to 60 per cent by 2023.

Despite the current slowdown in the global semiconductor cycle, the semiconductor industry remains an important one for Singapore, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who was guest of honour at the opening.

"Our outlook for this sector is actually very bright, taking a long-term perspective," he told reporters at the opening ceremony, noting that the chips manufactured by the industry are indispensable in today's digital era.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In line with Singapore's push for smart manufacturing and the use of Industry 4.0 technologies, the Annex 10 facility features fully automated robots and material handling systems, as well as Internet of Things technology and big data analytics for better monitoring and efficiency. 

SSMC's wafers have a wide range of applications, from e-passports and e-payment to radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags in the transport and supply chain industry, as well as smartphones. The new facility supports SSMC's current strategic direction of moving further into the automotive and High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS) segments, producing chip sets for car infotainment, in-vehicle networks, vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications, secure car access, as well as authentication control and sensors. 

Since its establishment two decades ago as a joint venture by NXP Semiconductors and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SSMC has seen an accumulative capital expenditure of over S$3 billion, with the largest 200 mm wafer fabrication plant in South-east Asia.

“SSMC has been an important player in Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem since its inception. This expansion reflects the company’s long-term commitment to undertake high value manufacturing for growth applications such as automotive and security in Singapore,” said Singapore Economic Development Board deputy director for semiconductors Ling Yuan Chun.

Technology

Facebook secrets in bikini app flap stir international intrigue

Japan's Line jumps 17 per cent after Nikkei reports Tencent tie-up

Venture capital firm Cocoon Capital eyes enterprise-tech startups with US$20m fund

Alibaba market value tops Facebook after latest public relations crisis: Chart

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma confirmed as Communist Party member

Google drops US$1b on property near its headquarters

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

tuas.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening