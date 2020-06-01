SG Digital Office to encourage digitalisation among seniors, hawkers

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Singapore government will be setting up a new digitalisation office to double down on outreach efforts to the hardest-to-reach segments of society and encourage them to adopt digital tools.
This new SG Digital Office (SDO) will recruit 1,000 digital ambassadors by the...
