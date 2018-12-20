Shell takes 49 per cent stake in S'pore solar energy developer

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ROYAL Dutch Shell has taken a 49 per cent stake in Cleantech Solar, a Singapore-based developer of solar energy systems, with the possibility to increase its position after 2021.
The sum was undisclosed, but in September 2018, Cleantech Solar had received a US$50 million
