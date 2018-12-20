You are here

Home > Technology

Shell takes 49 per cent stake in S'pore solar energy developer

Deal with Cleantech Solar gives Shell an established platform in S-E Asia and India
Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BT_20181220_RAJU_3648344.jpg
Mr Raju Shukla says the partnership with Shell "gives us a tremendous boost in our home region".

Singapore

ROYAL Dutch Shell has taken a 49 per cent stake in Cleantech Solar, a Singapore-based developer of solar energy systems, with the possibility to increase its position after 2021.

The sum was undisclosed, but in September 2018, Cleantech Solar had received a US$50 million

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc739fjcesov9mcub981z_doc6u627wz80rl68n3maze.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening