You are here

Home > Technology

Shiseido’s beauty app promises perfect skin - at US$92 a month

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 11:59 AM

nwy_Shiseido Co_2x.jpg
Shiseido is the latest beauty products provider to embrace technology in the US$440 billion global industry.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Shiseido Co. is making it easier for customers to benefit from — and pay for — perfect skin.

For US$92 a month, customers will be able to access the Japanese cosmetics maker's skincare subscription service, called Optune. Using a smartphone app that analyzes skin and a dispenser with five serum cartridges, Shiseido says it can deliver the most appropriate skincare formula for women.

Shiseido is the latest beauty products provider to embrace technology in the US$440 billion global industry. Last year, France's L'Oreal SA bought a company called ModiFace, which develops software that lets consumers use augmented reality to see how they would look with different types of blushes and eye shadows.

"We see scope for benefits that will exceed expectations," Shima Yamanaka, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, wrote in a research note, adding that annual sales of Optune could reach 67.9 billion yen. "Shiseido sees advantages in the lack of marketing costs and better attachment with customers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shiseido is targeting women facing "the dilemma of valuing skincare but struggling to find the time to find the perfect formula," Shigekazu Sugiyama, president of Shiseido Japan, said at a news conference in Tokyo. Research by the company shows that the more hectic the lifestyle, the greater the fluctuation seen in complexion, he said.

Optune's cylindrical device mixes and dispenses a personalized formula twice a day, with as many as 80,000 different combinations. The product's software, available as an iPhone app, takes photos of the user's face in order to detect skin conditions. The data is analyzed together with sleep rhythms and menstrual cycles, as well as external factors such as weather and air pollution, in order to deliver the right mix of serums.

That will help to take the guesswork out of choosing the right skincare formula everyday, Shiseido said. Sales for the monthly subscription started Monday, the Tokyo-based company said.

The Optune service is available in Japan, and depending on its success, may be expanded abroad, Mr Sugiyama said, adding that it will be more challenging to serve the needs of a greater variety of complexions.

 

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Morocco hopes to attract US$10b in investment to new tech city

Biolidics calls for trading halt pending revised statement on reimbursement for cancer tests in China

US semiconductor sales data point to 'signs of life', say analysts

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

Facebook to broaden effort to root out white nationalist content

Trump move to ease Huawei sanctions sparks anger, confusion

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
4 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte
5 Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

Must Read

nwy_MANUFACTURING_020719_64_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

Jul 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Cromwell E-Reit, Biolidics, Green Build, Raffles United

Stratacache.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Technology

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening