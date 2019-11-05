You are here

Home > Technology

Shorter hours boost sales in overworked Japan: Microsoft

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 4:48 PM

file77tysyxgzqs1f9r74lk7.jpg
In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea: working less.
PHOTO: DPA

[TOKYO] In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea: working less. And it found that four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs.

The Japanese unit of the US IT giant closed its offices every Friday in August, giving all 2,300 full-time workers special leave.

It also restricted meetings to a maximum of 30 minutes, and encouraged online chats as an alternative to face-to-face communications.

The number of participants at meetings was limited to a five, and workers were also encouraged to use online communication instead of emails, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The results were positive, with sales per employee rising almost 40 per ent in August from a year earlier, electricity consumption down by a quarter and paper usage being cut in half.

SEE ALSO

Japan's ageing, labour-starved construction industry gives economy a capex boost

The firm said the trial showed "employees want to have a variety of ways of working" and that adopting the model more broadly could boost efficiency.

It plans to launch a similar programme this winter -- but won't offer special leave.

Instead, employees will be encouraged to use their existing holiday days, it said.

The programme comes as Japan's government pushes for more "flexible work styles," urging business to accept telecommuting, different part-time schedules and off-peak commuting.

The effort is part of an attempt to address the issue of "karoshi" -- death from overwork -- and to encourage overworked and overburdened couples to have children in a country that is struggling with a shrinking population.

 

AFP

Technology

With a laser, researchers say they can hack Alexa, Google Home or Siri

Samsung says to shut down US CPU research division

Keppel's M1 joins IMDA scheme for new businesses, amid SME market push

US urged to invest more in AI; ex-Google CEO warns of China's progress

New Facebook logo arrives as its 'family' grows

Snowden warns of Web giants' 'irresistible power'

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 04:58 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks stable at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after...

Nov 5, 2019 04:55 PM
Technology

With a laser, researchers say they can hack Alexa, Google Home or Siri

[SAN FRANCISCO] — Since voice-controlled digital assistants were introduced a few years ago, security experts have...

Nov 5, 2019 04:42 PM
Consumer

Japan's Takeda to sell portfolio of select drugs for US$660m

[TOKYO] Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Japan's largest drugmaker, said on Tuesday it would sell some of its over-the-...

Nov 5, 2019 04:38 PM
Consumer

Fujifilm takes control of Fuji Xerox, ending joint venture

[TOKYO] Fujifilm said Tuesday it will make Fuji Xerox a wholly owned subsidiary, buying Xerox's stake in the firm...

Nov 5, 2019 04:35 PM
Transport

Aston Martin's 108,000 euro motorcycle isn't street legal

[NEW YORK] Aston Martin is giving two wheels a try. On Nov 5 at the Milan Motorcycle Show, the beleaguered British...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly