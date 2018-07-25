You are here

Sias says 2013 data breach hit 70,000 members

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 8:07 PM
THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias had suffered a security breach in 2013, which compromised and leaked the data of about 70,000 members.

"About 70,000 members sometime in 2013 have had their personal particulars illegally accessed and copied," said Sias general manager Richard Dyason in an email to Sias members, adding that this had only come to Sias's attention on Wednesday.

The data included names, NRIC numbers and telephone numbers.

"Nevertheless, the records were not tampered with, that is, no records were amended or deleted," he added."While we conduct investigations into the breach, we are taking active steps to prevent any further illegal access."

Sias will be launching a new website in "a few days", and in the meantime, it has taken down its existing website to limit any potential threat, it said.

David Gerald, Sias’ founder and chief executive officer, said: “We are very sorry this had happened even though we took precautionary measures. We are now offline. Sias will take all measures necessary to protect the data and avoid such a breach."

The shocking revelation comes just after SingHealth's announcement last Friday that the data of 1.5 million patients - including that of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - had been hacked. On Tuesday, the authorities convened a four-member Committee of Inquiry (COI) to look into the cyber attack that led to the biggest data breach in Singapore and to make recommendations on how to better safeguard public sector IT systems. The committee is helmed by former chief district judge and current member of the Public Service Commission, Richard Magnus.

