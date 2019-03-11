You are here

Home > Technology

Singapore a hotspot for business email scams, malicious Web addresses, says Trend Micro

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 1:48 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE is the most vulnerable country in South-east Asia for business email compromise scams and a hotspot for hosting malicious Web addresses, according to cybersecurity solutions provider Trend Micro.

About 27.3 per cent of business email compromise (BEC) incidents that Trend Micro detected in South-east Asia took place in Singapore. That was followed by Malaysia, with 26.1 per cent; and Indonesia, with 25 per cent.

In a typical BEC attack, attackers initiate or intercept communication with a decision maker of a company with the ability to release funds or conduct wire transfers as payment for services or as part of normal operations. In most cases, that would be the chief executive or an executive with similar powers, the report explained. Because BEC attacks usually rely on social engineering tactics, the fraudulent emails typically contain no malware and go undetected by traditional security measures, Trend Micro said.

Singapore also emerged as a “hotbed” for hosting malicious URLs among South-east Asian countries, accounting for 68.1 per cent of such attacks. But as a target, Singapore only accounted for 19.8 per cent of malware attacks detected, which was second in the region. Malaysia represented 29.3 per cent of malware attacks in South-east Asia, the most in the region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore also ranked third in South-east Asia for experiencing the most email threats including spam, accounting for 10.9 per cent of the incidents detected. Vietnam was first in the region, with 46.2 per cent, followed by Indonesia, with 21.3 per cent.

Nilesh Jain, vice-president of South-east Asia and India at Trend Micro, said that attackers have become more targeted in their campaigns, eschewing the "spray and pray" style.

“Enterprises need to strengthen their cyber defences at every touch point, namely, on the endpoint, in the cloud, and at the network layer,” he said.

According to TrendMicro, the number of BEC attacks in 2018 increased by 28 per cent globally. More sophisticated and less frequent than phishing attacks, these attacks yield approximately S$177,000 per attack on average.

South-east Asia countries examined include Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam.

Technology

Nvidia nears deal for data centre tech firm Mellanox

Newspapers, agencies turn to robo-journalism

Amazon hints that fighting fakes was a reason behind recent big vendor purge

Ultrasound machines running outdated software vulnerable to hacking: report

Google search dominance has businesses paying for their name

2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren unveils Big Tech breakup plan

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
4 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
5 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Keppel T&T, DLF Holdings, Metech International, Ryobi Kiso

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening