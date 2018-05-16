You are here

Home > Technology

Singapore AI health startup UCARE.AI raises S$8.2m in funding

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 7:24 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

UCARE.AI - a Singapore-based healthcare startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise healthcare resources and reduce healthcare costs across the industry - has raised S$8.2 million in funding.

The Business Times has learnt that the funding is mostly Series A funding, but also includes seed funding. No additional details on each funding round were disclosed.

Investors in the Series A round included venture capital firm Walden International, insurance group Great Eastern, Singapore businessman Peter Lim, and WPGrowth Ventures, the startup initiative of law firm WongPartnership.

UCARE.AI said on Wednesday that the new money will be used for talent acquisition and market expansion into South-east Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Founded in 2016, the startup uses proprietary deep learning and neural network algorithms built on existing healthcare data to "help prioritise healthcare resources to reduce preventable hospitalisation". This is said to potentially lead to significant annual savings in the industry. UCARE.AI also boasts a highly accurate predictive capability by correctly identifying the risk of rehospitalisation for a segment of Singaporeans, it said.

Adrian Lee, chief executive officer of Parkway Shenton, said that Parkway Shenton is working with UCARE.AI to provide continuous monitoring and disease management to its corporate patients through personalised health risk assessments and timely interventions.

He added that this empowers patients to make more informed lifestyle choices to improve their health.

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

BT_20180516_JAONG166TGW_3437633.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Social stratification is starting to become entrenched: Ye Kung

327596804_0-13.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

China's April output grows; investment, domestic demand soften

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening