You are here
Singapore bets right on 'gazelles': Stripe
The nation grasps that high-growth startups are the ones driving growth, jobs and economic transformation
Singapore
A TOP executive at one of the world's most valuable payments technology startups has lauded Singapore for being ahead of the curve in "realising economic transformation through high-growth startups" - what she proclaims is a little-known but important concept globally.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg