Singapore is third most innovative city globally: JLL report

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE is the third most innovative city in the world, with innovation now an important part of real estate investment strategies, according to a new report from global property consultant JLL.
The republic, coming in behind San Francisco and Tokyo, is supported by
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg