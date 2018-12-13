Singapore online printer Gogoprint buys Indonesia print startup

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED Gogoprint has acquired Prinzio, an Indonesian printing startup specialising in commercial printing outsourcing, to boost the growth of its business in Indonesia.
In a media statement, Gogoprint said that Prinzio has been operating in Indonesia since 2016
