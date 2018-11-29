You are here

Home > Technology

SingPass Mobile unavailable, restoration in progress: GovTech

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 11:05 PM

file72flqr8wuhv1dg069cy.jpg
The SingPass Mobile app which was just launched in October has suffered yet another setback.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] The SingPass Mobile app which was just launched in October has suffered yet another setback.

At 8.35pm on Thursday (Nov 29), its developer GovTech posted on its Facebook page: "Some users are experiencing difficulties when logging in via the SingPass Mobile app. The team is working to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, you can continue to log in using your SMS 2FA or OneKey token. Thank you for your understanding."

This means SingPass users could still log in to e-government services using their OneKey hardware token to generate a one-time password (OTP), or by entering the OTP received via SMS.

Earlier in the evening, GovTech alerted users to a problem with national authentication systems SingPass and CorpPass, which secure access to hundreds of e-government services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At 7.50pm, GovTech posted on its Facebook page: "#SingPass and #CorpPass are temporarily unavailable.The team is working to restore the services. We will be posting updates here. Thank you for your patience."

While it is not clear what caused the outage this time, a software error that was not picked up during SingPass Mobile's testing marred its launch in October.

On its launch day, many eager users could not register for SingPass Mobile, which allows people to scan their fingerprints or faces to access their Central Provident Fund accounts, filing tax returns or paying parking fines.

The app's inherent biometric features were meant to solve the problem of users creating easy-to-guess passwords and compromising their security, or others sharing passwords freely with friends or, worse still, with scammers.

In February this year, a system software bug led to SingPass and CorpPass suffering intermittent outages that lasted 10 hours over two days. It was the longest breakdown since SingPass was set up in 2003.

Some Malaysian workers had to return home as their work permit could not be processed. Companies risked fines because they could not file their employees' Central Provident Fund contributions on time.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Technology

Creative partners local startup to put Super X-Fi tech on video platform

France tech and aerospace firm Thales boosts Asia-Pacific presence with Singapore digital centre

Twitter suspends account it says impersonated Russia's Putin

Facebook expands 'local news' to 400 US cities

Google extends telecom service Fi to iPhones

EDB eyes investments in tech, ICT, healthcare

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

GOJEKxDBS Group shot_1.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Garage

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

file72z14fjjz2u1f93zk102.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening