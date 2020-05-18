You are here

Home > Technology

SK Hynix shares fall on demand worries after US curbs on Huawei chip supply

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 1:45 PM

ym-skhynix-180520.jpg
Shares of South Korea's SK Hynix , the world's No 2 memory chip maker and supplier to Huawei, fell as much as 3.3 per cent early on Monday after a US move to curb semiconductor supplies to the Chinese company stoked fears about a demand hit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Shares of South Korea's SK Hynix , the world's No 2 memory chip maker and supplier to Huawei, fell as much as 3.3 per cent early on Monday after a US move to curb semiconductor supplies to the Chinese company stoked fears about a demand hit.

The US Commerce Department said on Friday that foreign companies that use US chipmaking technology will be required to obtain a US license before supplying certain chips to Huawei, a maker of smartphones and telecoms equipment.

The rules specifically target chips designed by Huawei and its affiliates, including chip-design unit HiSilicon and manufactured using US technology.

Hynix, and cross-town rival Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest memory chip maker, use US technology in their chipmaking, but design the semiconductors themselves, so won't be directly impacted by the US restrictions, analysts said.

But they said that an escalating US-China trade war would hurt demand for mobile phones from the likes of Huawei and Apple Inc and for components used in the phones.

SEE ALSO

New rules designed to keep US tech on top, says Huawei executive

"For the longer term, this is not a good news, because this will lead to reduced demand from Huawei," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

Contract chip manufacturer and Huawei supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), however, is expected to be impacted, analysts said.

Sales to Huawei account for around 14 per cent of total sales of TSMC and SK Hynix and 1.4 per cent for Samsung Electronics, according to a report by Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Samsung, which also competes with Huawei in the smartphone market, could benefit from Huawei's struggle in its smartphone business, analysts said, which helped send Samsung shares up 1.6 per cent on Monday.

SK Hynix were trading down 1.2 per cent, while the wider market was up 0.4 per cent as of 0220 GMT.

US chip-related stocks like semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research lost ground on Friday after the US announcement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom: WSJ

New rules designed to keep US tech on top, says Huawei executive

Ambani's Jio gets US$873m investment from General Atlantic

Apple reopening 25 more US stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

Amazon contractors hit hard by pandemic

China injects US$2.25b into local chip firm

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 01:57 PM
Companies & Markets

eToro extends commission-free trading in US stocks to the Asia-Pacific

INVESTMENT platform eToro on Monday announced that it is extending its commission-free stocks offering to clients in...

May 18, 2020 01:35 PM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom: WSJ

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling...

May 18, 2020 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

US tells China not to intefere with its journalists in Hong Kong

[WASHINGTON] The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, in an...

May 18, 2020 01:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital, SMBC provide US$140m in loans for Summit Power's Bangladesh power plant project

CLIFFORD Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) have provided US$140 million in loans to Summit Power...

May 18, 2020 01:15 PM
Consumer

Italy shops to reopen Monday, but for many It’s already too late

[MILAN] Italy's shoppers may be digging out their wallets as retail businesses reopen on Monday, but many of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.