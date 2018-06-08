You are here

Home > Technology

Smart tech poised to make cities cleaner and safer

It would help lower crime rates, commuter times and fatalities: McKinsey
Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180608_MOSCOW_3464857.jpg
Moscow has installed thousands of cameras and intelligent traffic signals that can shave critical seconds off an ambulance journey to an emergency scene.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

CITIES could save hundreds of lives and lower carbon emissions by using smart technologies such as real-time crime mapping and intelligent traffic signalling, researchers said on Thursday.

Cutting-edge tools would help lower crime rates, commuter times and fatalities, said the report by the McKinsey Global Institute analysing the use of smart technologies in 50 cities worldwide.

Advanced, smart solutions can utilise data and digital technology to monitor events in real time, watch patterns change and respond quickly with lower costs, the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real-time crime mapping could cut burglaries and assaults by up to 40 per cent as police are able to respond more quickly, the research found.

Cities in Latin America, which have the highest homicide rates in the world, could use such high-tech tools as gunshot detection and predictive policing that can anticipate crime, Jaana Remes, a McKinsey partner, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Cities have only scratched the surface of all the creative ways they can use data and digital technologies to reinvent the way they deliver services," she said.

Rio de Janeiro has been experimenting with such security applications.

Moscow has installed thousands of cameras and intelligent traffic signals that can shave critical seconds off an ambulance journey to an emergency scene, accelerating response times up to 35 per cent, she said.

Smart technologies in health care include digital telemedicine that can host consultations by videoconference, a solution for cities with doctor shortages, the report said.

Remote patient monitoring devices that take vital readings and send them to doctors for assessment can help decrease hospitalisations, it said. Singapore and Tokyo are expanding use of such devices in response to their ageing populations, Ms Remes said.

Air pollution, estimated to be the cause of more than three million premature deaths each year, could drop almost 15 per cent if cities used dynamic electricity pricing that charges higher consumer prices when demand peaks, according to the report. REUTERS

Technology

How companies are using analytics to transform into Intelligent Enterprises

Flying-car startup backed by Google co-founder is ready for test flights

US lawmakers press Facebook over Chinese data sharing

Big tech listings in China loom after release of final rules

China publishes final rules for Big Tech listings trial programme

No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide

Editor's Choice

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
4 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening