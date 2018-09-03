You are here

Home > Technology

SMEs' entry into digital economy could boost Asean GDP by up to US$1 trillion: poll

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 11:53 AM

BP_SME_030918_79.jpg
Bringing South-east Asia's small businesses into the digital economy could raise the region's gross domestic product (GDP) by between US$780 million and US$1.13 trillion, an industry study has found.
PHOTO: ST FILE

BRINGING South-east Asia's small businesses into the digital economy could raise the region's gross domestic product (GDP) by between US$780 million and US$1.13 trillion, an industry study has found.

This is up from about US$200 billion today, or 7 per cent of Asean GDP, the authors noted in a media briefing on Monday.

But non-tariff barriers such as logistics and cross-border digital regulations such as data localisation continue to be challenges, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said the report from consultancy Bain & Co.

The trillion-dollar GDP boost could come by 2025, on the back of trade and growth within the region, with productivity improvements in sectors such as manufacturing, as well as expansion of digital markets and the growth of “enabling sectors” such as information communications technology, said the Bain researchers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Findings from the poll of more than 2,300 small businesses in Asean showed, for instance, that SMEs in the retail sector saw sales go up by 15 per cent on average after turning to e-commerce.

Still, about one-quarter of SMEs fingered limited cross border payment options as the key barrier to selling online internationally, while half of those that do sell online cited complex cross-border trade processes or poor logistics as the main problem.

The Bain report was done in association with technology companies Google and Sea, as well as Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria, former secretary-general of Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Ministry.

Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive of Sea, said in a statement: “We see huge momentum in e-commerce as more SMEs tap into new, fast-growing markets online, but it is vital that more SMEs are given access to this opportunity.”

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 ESR-Reit unitholders approve Viva Industrial Trust merger
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening