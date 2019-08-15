You are here

Home > Technology

Snap releasing new Spectacles that capture 3D images

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

SNAP on Tuesday unveiled new-generation Spectacles sunglasses that can take 3D pictures to share on its Snapchat messaging service known for ephemeral posts.

Spectacles 3, set for release late this year, were described as a limited release and priced at US$380, more than twice the price of an "Original" version available at the Southern California company's website.

Spectacles sunglasses with built-in cameras that synchronise wirelessly with smartphones to share pictures or video snippets to Snapchat were launched in late 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Today we're excited to introduce Spectacles 3, the latest version of Spectacles sunglasses with dual cameras designed to capture the world in 3D," the company said in an online post. "Two HD cameras on either side of the frame capture depth and dimension the way your eyes do, and power new augmented reality creative tools to enhance your Snaps."

Snapchat was a hit with young internet users, and popular features included filters and lenses that could be used to playfully or artfully modify images. The new Spectacles model comes as Snapchat works to hone augmented reality capabilities.

"It's easy to reimagine your favourite moments with a suite of new 3D Effects," Snap said while pitching the new sunglasses available for preorder at spectacles.com. "Create your own magic moment, or add new lighting, landscapes, and other magical effects to an entire scene with a swipe."

The ability to augment views of reality whether through special eye wear or smartphone camera lenses has been an area of keen interest and investment by technology companies such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft. AFP

Technology

Micron CEO says Singapore operations will be spared capex cuts

Local smart-living management company looks to expand overseas

Lyft faces scrutiny after being hit by flurry of sexual assault lawsuits

Apple's wearables and HomePod to cost more from Sept 1

Playing god: Japan temple puts faith in robot priest

China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly