You are here

Home > Technology

Snap to pay US$1m a day to creators for Spotlight videos

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 11:23 PM

[SANTA MONICA] Snap is rolling out a new tool for its Snapchat app to feature popular videos, called Spotlight, and said it will pay out US$1 million a day to creators of the top-performing posts.

To earn the money, video submitters to Spotlight don't have to have large followers - or even have public profiles. Instead, an algorithm will determine what to show Snapchat users based on how often others view the post. If others view the same video repeatedly, for instance, that's a signal it's catching on and will spur the algorithm to distribute it more widely.

The new feature will help Snapchat in a competitive market for posting entertaining videos online, dominated by Facebook's Instagram and Google's YouTube, with China-based ByteDance's TikTok rising fast among younger audiences. Snap chief executive officer Evan Spiegel has eschewed public metrics, such as likes and follows, that drive the market for influencers, the most-followed users on photo-sharing apps.

On Snapchat, which hit 249 million daily active users in the third quarter, likes are private, there is no re-sharing of videos and displaying follower numbers is optional. Without those metrics, though, it's harder for users to get popular, noticed by brands and hired to create sponsored content - the main way young social media stars make a living.

Mr Spiegel wants Spotlight to reward popular videos without their creators having to worry about consistency or the number of followers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Social media platforms are striving to attract the makers of quality content. TikTok plans to spend more than US$1 billion in the US in the next three years on video-makers. Instagram has been paying some of TikTok's top stars to test out its TikTok copycat feature, Reels. Instagram also recently started for the first time sharing revenue on video ads with creators, like YouTube does.

It's unclear whether the random chance for a big payout will pull users' great ideas away from TikTok and Instagram, but Snap provides a unique option: a video's maker can choose to be private, offering a break from influencer culture. Snap has previously benefited by betting on a product that lowers pressure for users. Stories, the Snapchat videos that disappear after 24 hours, became so popular that the product has been copied by Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Other companies have tried the payout strategy in the past, including the game-show app HQ Trivia. But most users don't win those prizes, and the novelty of competing for them can wear off quickly.

Snap shares have almost tripled this year to a record US$45.38 earlier this month as young people turn to Snapchat to message friends videos during the coronavirus. The app also features television shows and magazines designed for a young audience on mobile. Spotlight will start in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France, the company said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

US moves to ban tech exports to 89 Chinese firms, Reuters says

Alibaba CEO says China's draft anti-monopoly rules 'timely and necessary'

Broadway Industrial still in talks with buyer for hard disk business

Data alone is not enough. Businesses need to invest in strategic tools to better analyse and measure data

Do China tech giants pose a risk for European banks?

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit manager defends not disclosing key personnel salaries

THE manager of SPH Reit on Monday defended its decision not to disclose the salaries of its key management personnel...

Nov 23, 2020 11:16 PM
Consumer

Merck buys OncoImmune for US$425m to gain Covid drug

[NEW JERSEY] Merck agreed to acquire privately held biopharma company OncoImmune for an upfront payment of US$425...

Nov 23, 2020 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as vaccine progress fuels recovery hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as hopes that the first Covid-19 vaccine could be...

Nov 23, 2020 10:37 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca says Covid-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

[LONDON] AstraZeneca said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine could be around 90 per cent effective, giving the world's...

Nov 23, 2020 10:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove to temporarily shut 28 factories as over 2,000 workers test positive for Covid-19

MALAYSIAN glove-maker Top Glove will suspend operations at its manufacturing facilities in Meru, Klang. This comes...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Top Glove to temporarily shut 28 factories as over 2,000 workers test positive for Covid-19

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

MAS chief proposes full digitalisation of China-Asean trade route

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for