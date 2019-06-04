You are here

SoftBank Group to book 1.2 trillion yen profit on sale of Alibaba shares

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 4:05 PM

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it expects to book around 1.2 trillion yen (S$15.2 billion) in pre-tax profit on the sale of shares in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
[TOKYO] Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it expects to book around 1.2 trillion yen (S$15.2 billion) in pre-tax profit on the sale of shares in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The sale dates from 2016 when SoftBank sold part of its Alibaba stake via derivatives to fund its acquisition of British chip designer ARM.

The transaction leaves SoftBank with a 26 per cent stake in Alibaba. SoftBank said it would book the profit in the financial quarter ending June.

